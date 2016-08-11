FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rose hits Olympic's first hole in one
#RIO 2016
August 11, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Rose hits Olympic's first hole in one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 10/08/2016. Justin Rose (GBR) of Great Britain hits a tee shot during practice session.Andrew Boyers

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Britain's Justin Rose celebrated golf's return to the Olympics after more than century in spectacular style on Thursday, scoring its first hole in one.

The 2013 U.S. Open champion watched his tee shot, at the par three, fourth hole of his opening round at the Rio Games, land in front of the cup and slowly roll right into the hole.

When the ball disappeared Rose broke into a wide smile, raised both hands into the air and high-fived everyone around him.

Through six holes Rose was at three-under, two shots back of clubhouse leader Graham DeLaet of Canada who carded an opening round 66.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Rio de Janeiro. Editing by Susanna Twidale

