a year ago
Factbox: All-around gold medalist Uchimura
August 10, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

Factbox: All-around gold medalist Uchimura

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on Japan's Kohei Uchimura, who became the first gymnast in 44 years to win back-to-back all-around Olympic gold medals.

Birthplace: Nagasaki, Japan

Born: Jan. 3, 1989

Coach: Hiroyuki Kato

OLYMPIC MEDALS

Gold -- all-around (2012, 2016), team (2016)

Silver -- all-around (2008), floor exercise (2012), team (2008, 2012)

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gold -- all-around (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015), floor exercise (2011), horizontal bar (2015), parallel bars (2013), team (2015)

Silver -- Floor exercise (2010), horizontal bar (2014), team (2010, 2011, 2014)

Bronze -- Floor exercise (2013), horizontal bar (2011, 2013), parallel bars (2010)

-- Uchimura, the son of two gymnasts, took up the sport at the age of three.

-- He has won a record six consecutive world all-around gold medals.

-- Overall, he is the holder of seven Olympic and 19 world medals.

-- Uchimura has matched compatriot Sawao Kato with a record three Olympic medals in the men's individual all-around.

(Source: Japan Gymnastics Association)

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
