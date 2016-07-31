Gymnastics: No luck of the Irish on Behan's road to Rio

Gymnastics - Olympics Qualifier - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/4/2016 - Kieran Behan of Ireland performs during his floor routine in the men's apparatus final.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The luck of the Irish has not often been with artistic gymnast Kieran Behan who has once again overcome seemingly impossible odds to represent Ireland at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Injury, illness and financial worries have all conspired at different times to keep Behan from realizing his Olympic dreams but the determined 27-year-old would not be denied a return appearance on the Summer Games stage.

There is never a shortage of inspiring stories at an Olympics but Behan's is hard to top.

At 11 years old he was told he would never walk again when botched surgery to remove a tumor in his left leg resulted in severe nerve damage.

Behan would indeed walk again and even return to the gym and gymnastics.

The plucky Irishman's determination was put to the ultimate test a few years later, however, when he slammed his head on the horizontal bar during a training session, suffering a traumatic brain injury that left him in a wheelchair for most of the next three years.

There were more obstacles to overcome after that, including a fractured wrist and torn knee ligaments before he finally achieved his goal of qualifying for the London Games, becoming just the second gymnast from Ireland to compete at the Olympics.

"Never, never, ever, ever lose hope," said Behan following a Rio training session. "Everyone has their struggles –- whether it’s economical, whether it’s physical, whether it’s absolutely anything."

Behan's road to Rio was filled with more pot holes.

He would undergo a fifth knee operation and the grind of working in two jobs while training.

"I've been through a hell of a lot worse, in terms of being told you'd never walk again or you're not going to get out of a wheelchair," said Behan. "I'm made of some strong stuff.

"Everybody has that fire in them. I think you have to realize what it takes to light it for yourself and to never lose hope."