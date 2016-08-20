FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IOC's Hickey sharing prison cell with THG executive - official
August 20, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

IOC's Hickey sharing prison cell with THG executive - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Patrick Hickey, arrested in Brazil this week as part of an investigation into illegal ticket sales, is sharing a cell with an executive from the sports hospitality company implicated in the case.

Prison authorities said on Saturday that Hickey is getting the same treatment as other inmates at the maximum-security Bangu complex, such as a standard haircut and prison fare, along with cell mate Kevin Mallon of hospitality company THG Sports.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dan Flynn

