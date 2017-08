Patrick Hickey poses on the blue carpet prior to the 2015 ANOC Awards in Washington in this October 29, 2015 file photo. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Arrested IOC official Pat Hickey was on Thursday released from hospital and taken to a Rio de Janeiro police station for questioning, the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) said.

Brazilian police arrested Europe's top Olympic official in a dawn raid on his hotel on Wednesday, in connection with an investigation into the illegal resale of Olympics tickets.

The 71-year-old was admitted to Samaritano hospital for chest pain after his arrest.