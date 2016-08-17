FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe's top Olympic official steps down after arrest
August 17, 2016

Europe's top Olympic official steps down after arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Europe's top Olympic official, Ireland's Pat Hickey, on Wednesday temporarily stepped down from his position as executive board member on the International Olympic Committee, after his arrest in connection with a probe into ticket touting at the Rio Games.

"In light of this morning's developments and his ill health, Mr Hickey has taken the decision to step aside temporarily as President of the OCI (Olympic Council of Ireland) and all other Olympic functions (IOC member in Ireland, European Olympic Committee President, Association of National Olympic Committees Vice President) until this matter is fully resolved," the OCI said in a brief statement.

Editing by: Ossian Shine

