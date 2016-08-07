Highlights: Day two at the Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Latest news from the second day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Sunday (all times GMT):
South Korea have won their eighth consecutive gold medal in the women's team archery after they beat Russia, who will take silver, by five set points to one. Chinese Taipei took the bronze medal after they beat Italy in the third-place play-off.
25-year-old Majlinda Kelmendi of Kosovo has become her country's first ever Olympic medalist after she beat Italy's Odette Giuffrida in the final. Russia's Natalia Kuziutina took bronze.
1957 CHINESE DUO WIN THE WOMEN'S 3M SYNCHRONIZED SPRINGBOARD
China's Wu Minxia and Shi Tingmao have won gold in the women's 3m synchronized springboard with Italians Tania Cagnotto and Francesca Dallape coming in second. Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia take the bronze medal.
The 30-year-old Wu, who has won this event in four successive Games, becomes the first diver to win five Olympic titles overall.
Gymnastics-Shang beats fever to help China qualify
Swimming-Day after Rio silver, Kalisz has eye on Tokyo gold
Brazil expulsion of protesters slammed on social media
Rio Games far from sold out, ticket sales at 82 percent
Cycling-Dutchwoman Van Vleuten conscious after horror crash
Judo-Kelmendi assured of becoming first Kosovo medalist
Wind, doping and VIP robbery plague Rio Games
Swimming-Ledecky lights up pool with Phelps yet to come
Cycling-Dutch rider Van Der Breggen wins thrilling women's road race
Shooting-Australia's Skinner wins gold in women's trap
Answers, assurances demanded over Rio bullet incident
Raucous Brazil fans turn deaf ear to Olympic spirit
Swimming-Peaty ignores his room mate's advice
Volleyball-Brazil settles early nerves to beat Mexico
Gymnastics- Russians blame slip-ups on opening day nerves
Basketball-Senegal gets Rio mugging from U.S.
Swimming-Efimova swims 2nd fastest heat after doping ban lifted
Rugby-Australia snatch draw as quarter-final picture clears
Gymnastics-Age is just a number for Chusovitina
Rio 2016 may replace Chinese flags after furor over flaws
Tennis-Williams, Kerber cruise into second round amid wind chaos
Olympics-Strong winds play havoc with Rio Games
Judo-Kelmendi moves closer to historic Kosovo medal
Swimming-Thirteen-year-old rips suit but wins her heat
Beach Volleyball-Crowd taunts U.S. players with "Zika" jeers
Swimming-Chinese pour scorn on Horton after "drug cheats" remarks
Olympics-Gymnastics-Wobbles and stumbles ruin China's day
"It really shook me when I saw Annemiek crashed in the road. I was pretty shocked, I think she crashed hard. I realized I was at the front of the team, so I had to chase. I did it for Annemiek. To see her like that, it's a big shock."
Netherlands' Anna van der Breggen has won gold in the women's road race after out-sprinting Sweden's Emma Johansson at the end of 141km race. Elisa Longo Borghini was third for Italy.
American Mara Abbott missed out on a place on the podium after she was caught by the chasing pack just 300m from the finish line, while Annemiek van Vleuten was leading up until the 10km mark, when the 33-year-old Dutchwoman suffered a horrific crash.
Australia's Catherine Skinner, 26, edged a tense final against Natalie Rooney of New Zealand to win the gold medal. American Corey Cogdell won her second bronze medal by besting Spain's Fatima Galvez in a shoot-off.
Zhang Mengxue won the gold medal in the women's 10-metre air pistol event with a score of 199.4 points in 20 shots, enough to see off 19-year-old Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina who took silver, Anna Korakaki of Greece won the bronze.
The second day of the 2016 Olympic rowing regatta was called off due to problems caused by rough weather, organizers announced.
The decision followed a day of difficult conditions on the opening day on Saturday, with some rowers complaining that the races should have been postponed. One boat capsized and several others were nearly swamped.
Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar; Editing by Bill Rigby