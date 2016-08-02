FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Rio mayor declares fourth holiday to ease Olympics traffic
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
August 2, 2016 / 3:13 PM / a year ago

Rio mayor declares fourth holiday to ease Olympics traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jesus Christ The Redeemer seen through Olympic Rings at Rowing venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016.Ivan Alvarado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro's mayor on Tuesday declared a fourth city holiday during the Olympic games after fans and athletes arrived to gridlock in the host city.

The mayor, Eduardo Paes, told reporters that Thursday, Aug. 4, the day before the opening ceremony, would also be a holiday as the Olympic torch passes through the city. Stores are to remain open, however.

Aug. 5, 18 and 22 had previously been declared holidays in the first South American city to host the games.

Paes blamed the congestion in recent days on new bus lanes for Olympics transport, leading to traffic jams extending for more than 100 kilometers (62 miles).

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.