BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate will likely take its final vote on the impeachment of suspended President Dilma Rousseff on Aug. 20, a day before the Olympic closing ceremonies in Rio de Janeiro, Senate President Renan Calheiros said on Wednesday.

The first Olympic Games in South America are due to open on Aug. 5 amid political turmoil, concern about an outbreak of the Zika virus, and Brazil's deepest recession since the 1930s.