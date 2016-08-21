FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police seize passports of three OCI officials, seeking three more
August 21, 2016 / 8:06 PM / a year ago

Brazil police seize passports of three OCI officials, seeking three more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil police confirmed on Sunday they had seized the passports of three members of the Olympic Council of Ireland - Kevin Kilty, Dermot Henihan and Stephen Martin - as part of an investigation into illegal ticket sales at the Rio Olympics.

In a separate statement, a Brazilian judge said an order had also been issued to seize the passports of OCI interim President Willie O'Brien, personal assistant to the presidency Linda O'Reilly and OCI Vice President John Delaney.

A source had earlier told Reuters that O'Brien's passport had already been seized. The police statement did not confirm this.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga, Brad Haynes and Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Mark Bendeich

