FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Israeli athletes pay tribute to Munich Games victims ahead of Rio
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 13, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Israeli athletes pay tribute to Munich Games victims ahead of Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israeli windsurfer Shahar Tzuberi, who will represent Israel at the 2016 Rio Olympics, lays a wreath during a memorial ceremony for the 11 Israeli team members who were killed by Palestinian gunmen during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 13, 2016.Amir Cohen

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Athletes and officials representing Israel at the Olympics in Rio next month held a memorial service on Wednesday for the 11 Israelis killed by Palestinian gunmen during the 1972 Munich Games.  

Two members of the Israeli team - gymnast Neta Rivkin, who will be Israel's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, and wind-surfer Shahar Tzuberi - laid a wreath at a memorial monument during the ceremony in Tel Aviv that was also attended by relatives of those killed.

On Sept. 5, 1972, Israeli Olympic team members were taken hostage at the athletes' village by Palestinian gunmen from the Black September group. Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent rescue effort erupted into gunfire.

Reporting By Reuters Pictures

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.