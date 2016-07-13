Israeli athletes pay tribute to Munich Games victims ahead of Rio

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Athletes and officials representing Israel at the Olympics in Rio next month held a memorial service on Wednesday for the 11 Israelis killed by Palestinian gunmen during the 1972 Munich Games.
Two members of the Israeli team - gymnast Neta Rivkin, who will be Israel's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, and wind-surfer Shahar Tzuberi - laid a wreath at a memorial monument during the ceremony in Tel Aviv that was also attended by relatives of those killed.
On Sept. 5, 1972, Israeli Olympic team members were taken hostage at the athletes' village by Palestinian gunmen from the Black September group. Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent rescue effort erupted into gunfire.
Reporting By Reuters Pictures