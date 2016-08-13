Japan seeks to improve despite strong medal count

Japan's Saori Yoshida poses with her gold medal after winning the women's 55kg freestyle wrestling competition at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Next Olympic host Japan must improve if it wants to reach its lofty goal of doubling its gold medal count from the London Games, the country's Olympic committee said on Saturday.

At the midpoint in Rio, Japan has claimed seven gold medals, already equaling its London haul, and won 24 overall, driven by strong performances in judo, swimming and gymnastics.

But it had targeted 10 gold medals by this point and will need its stars to perform to reach the 14 gold target, as it seeks to build momentum before hosting the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

"If we're going to give points for our performance I'd say 80 out of 100," Yuji Takada, deputy chef de mission of the Japan Olympic Committee, told reporters.

"Fourteen gold might be a bit difficult at this stage but we still want to strive towards this goal," he said.

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Victory Ceremony - Women's 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Rie Kaneto (JPN) of Japan celebrates with her gold medal. David Gray

Japan is placing high hopes on Saori Yoshida and Kaori Icho winning their fourth gold medals in women's wrestling.

Takada said Japan's swimmers and gymnasts had met the high expectations set for them, and he lauded gymnastics great Kohei Uchimura for his dazzling gold-medal performance in the men's all around.

Japan's judokas also got their mojo back after a disappointing showing in London, with three gold and 12 medals overall.

However, London gold medalist Kaori Matsumoto, who was a favorite to win the women's 57kg category had to settle for bronze.

Japan's athletes in boxing, fencing and archery also disappointed with a medal-less campaign.