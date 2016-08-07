FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Judo: Italy's Basile stuns top seed to take gold
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 7, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Judo: Italy's Basile stuns top seed to take gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Victory Ceremony - Men -66 kg Victory Ceremony - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Fabio Basile (ITA) of Italy reacts.Toru Hanai

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Italy's Fabio Basile, ranked 29th in his weight class, stunned top seed An Baul of South Korea to win gold in the men's -66kg judo at the Rio Olympics on Sunday.

The 21-year-old had been on fire all day, winning his first three contests by ippon - judo's equivalent of a knockout - including beating second-ranked Tumurkhuleg Davaadorj of Mongolia.

World champion An had also been on a tear, overcoming Japanese ace Masashi Ebinuma to reach the final, but he was no match for Basile who tossed him for an ippon to put an exclamation point on his victory.

Ebinuma and Uzbekistan's Rishod Sobirov won bronze.

Ebinuma's medal was his country's fourth in judo so far in Rio -- all bronze -- making Japan the current medal leader in the sport.

But even that may be lacking by Japanese standards as the country's ultimate goal is to improve on their dismal showing of just one gold in London four years ago.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.