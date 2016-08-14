FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Judo: Towering Teddy chases "pressure for perfection"
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 14, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Judo: Towering Teddy chases "pressure for perfection"

Amy Tennery

2 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Victory Ceremony - Men +100 kg Victory Ceremony - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Teddy Riner (FRA) of France poses with his medal.Toru Hanai

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - France's Teddy Riner - all 6 foot 8 inches and roughly 300 pounds of him - was basking in the Olympic glow on Sunday after adding yet another golden moment to his impressive resume.

Riner crushed Hisayoshi Harasawa of Japan in the men's +100kg category final on Friday, extending his six-year unbeaten streak in a career that includes eight world championship and two previous Olympic medals, including another gold at the 2012 Games.

His success makes him among the most visible athletes in the sport of judo. It is a position that inevitably leads to added expectations.

"It’s not a bad pressure," Riner told Reuters. "It’s a good pressure for perfection."

It is perhaps this pressure that puts Riner on alert for new contenders on the horizon.

"This competition is very hard," Riner said. "This season on the circuit I had a lot of new fighters (to contend with) - for me, it is exciting."

Even so, Riner, who was his country's flag bearer at the Games, laughed off questions about his long-term future.

"For the moment, I want just a holiday, sea, sun," he said.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.