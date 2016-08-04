FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
IOC clears 11 Russian judoka for Rio Olympics: IJF
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 4, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

IOC clears 11 Russian judoka for Rio Olympics: IJF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The International Judo Federation (IJF) said on Thursday that 11 Russian athletes had been cleared to compete at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

"The International Judo Federation is very pleased that all Russian judoka qualified for the Olympic Games, tested many times before the Games and clean, will attend the judo event in Rio," it said in a statement.

The International Olympic Committee is due to announce on Thursday the final number of Russian athletes across all sports who are eligible for Rio, after imposing strict criteria for admission following the doping scandal in the country.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.