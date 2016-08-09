FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judo: Slovenia's Trstenjak wins gold, France on the board
#RIO 2016
August 9, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

Judo: Slovenia's Trstenjak wins gold, France on the board

Chris Gallagher

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Final - Women -63 kg Final - Gold Medal Contest - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Tina Trstenjak (SLO) of Slovenia celebrates winning the gold medal.Toru Hanai

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Slovenia's Tina Trstenjak defeated Clarisse Agbegnenou of France in the women's -63kg category at the Rio Games on Tuesday, becoming her country's second Olympic champion in judo.

After breaking Brazilian fans' hearts by topping Mariana Silva in the semi-finals, top seed Trstenjak handily beat Agbegnenou by ippon less than two minutes into the final.

Israel's Yarden Gerbi and Anicka van Emden of the Netherlands won bronze.

Agbegnenou's silver snapped a medal drought for France, seen as a top contender in Rio but which had come up short in the first three days of judo action.

France is one of just three countries fielding a full team of 14 judokas in Rio and was hoping for a repeat of its strong performance in London four years ago, when it claimed seven medals - tied for the most with Japan.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
