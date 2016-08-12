FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Judo: Andeol ends French drought with gold in women's +78kg
#RIO 2016
August 12, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

Judo: Andeol ends French drought with gold in women's +78kg

Chris Gallagher

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Final - Women +78 kg Final - Gold Medal Contest - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Emilie Andeol (FRA) of France celebrates winning the gold medal as Idalys Ortiz (CUB) of Cuba reacts.Murad Sezer

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - France's Emilie Andeol overcame Cuba's Idalys Ortiz to win the women's +78kg category on Friday, claiming her country's first judo gold medal of the Games and sending French supporters into a frenzy.

Andeol knocked out top seed Yu Song of China in the semi-final, before finally beating London gold medalist Ortiz in over three minutes of "golden score" extra time with a match-ending ippon.

Ortiz's silver is her third Olympic medal. She won bronze in Beijing in 2008.

Yu and Japan's Kanae Yamabe won bronze.

France, one of just three countries fielding a full team of 14 judokas in Rio, had claimed two silver medals and one bronze heading into the final day of Olympic judo action.

Frenchman Teddy Riner has the chance to add another gold in the men's +100kg final later on Friday.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Toby Davis

