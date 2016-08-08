FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

Judo: Silva wins first gold for host country Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafaela Silva (BRA) of Brazil celebrates.Kai Pfaffenbach

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's Rafaela Silva overcame top seed Sumiya Dorjsuren of Mongolia to win gold in the women's -57kg judo on Monday, sending the crowd into joyous celebration of their first Olympic gold as host country.

Silva raised her arms to the crowd in triumph as she beat Dorjsuren on a waza-ari, following a pulsating semi-finals victory that went into extra time against Romania's Corina Caprioriu.

Gold for Silva marks a fairytale rise to the Olympic podium from a childhood in Rio's notorious "City of God" favela, and provides redemption for a disappointing London 2012 when she was disqualified in the early rounds for a rule violation.

Portugal's Telma Monteiro and Japan's Kaori Matsumoto won bronze.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Ken Ferris and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
