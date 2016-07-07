FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil expects accreditation for Rio anti-doping lab by Olympics
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 7, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Brazil expects accreditation for Rio anti-doping lab by Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman works at the Brazilian Laboratory of Doping Control during its inauguration before the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s sports minister on Thursday said a problem that caused a suspension last month of an anti-doping lab in Rio de Janeiro has been corrected and that officials expect its accreditation to be renewed in time for the Olympics next month.

Officials at the lab in Rio said at the time of the suspension by the World Anti-Doping Agency that a technical issue at the facility had led to false positives in some tests, but Leonardo Picciani, the sports minister, told journalists on a conference call that the laboratory is now ready for a test by the agency to renew its accreditation.

“It is certainly ready for the test at hand and ready for the Games,” Picciani said. The Olympics begin in Rio Aug. 5.

Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.