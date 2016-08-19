FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Two U.S. swimmers head out of Brazil after police questioning
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 19, 2016 / 12:46 AM / a year ago

Two U.S. swimmers head out of Brazil after police questioning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Olympic swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz check in at the international airport to board a flight back to the U.S. after spending the day being interrogated by police in Rio de Janeiro, August 18, 2016.Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - U.S. swimmers Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger arrived at Rio de Janeiro international airport and checked onto a U.S.-bound flight on Thursday night, after they were questioned by Brazilian police over an incident at a gas station.

The pair had tried to leave the country on Wednesday but were pulled from that flight by police. They and two team mates, including gold medalist Ryan Lochte, have been accused of lying to authorities and telling them that they had been robbed by gunmen posing as police.

Lochte returned to the United States on Monday. The fourth swimmer, Jimmy Feigen, remains in Brazil, police have said.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.