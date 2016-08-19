FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. swimmer Feigen to pay $11,000 to Brazil charity over robbery dispute: ABC
#Sports News
August 19, 2016 / 9:14 AM / a year ago

U.S. swimmer Feigen to pay $11,000 to Brazil charity over robbery dispute: ABC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Jimmy Feigen (USA) greets Anthony Ervin (USA) after the men's 4x100m freestyle relay heats in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Aquatics Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - U.S. Olympic swimmer Jimmy Feigen will pay $11,000 to a Brazilian charity to settle a dispute over what police called a fabricated story about him and his teammates being robbed at gunpoint during the Rio games, ABC News reported on Friday.

The announcement was made by Feigen's attorney, Breno Melaragno Costa, after meeting a judge and officials from the prosecuting ministry in Rio for hours, ABC News reported.

Feigen was among four U.S. swimmers shown to have lied about being stopped by gunmen posing as police in the early hours of Sunday. The U.S. Olympic Committee issued an apology over the incident.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
