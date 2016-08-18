FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil police recommend charges against U.S. swimmers Lochte and Feigen : GloboNews
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 18, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

Brazil police recommend charges against U.S. swimmers Lochte and Feigen : GloboNews

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian police have recommended that prosecutors bring charges against U.S. Olympic gold medalist swimmers Ryan Lochte and Jimmy Feigen for falsely reporting a crime, GloboNews television reported on Thursday.

The civil police chief of Rio de Janeiro, Fernando Veloso, had earlier told a news conference that Lochte and Feigen had lied about being robbed at gunpoint on Sunday morning along with two team mates.

The charge does not carry any prison time, Veloso said. Lochte returned to the United States on Monday, while Feigen remains in Brazil, police say.

Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Tatiana Ramil; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.