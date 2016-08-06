FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil's interim president declares Olympic Games open
#Sports News
August 6, 2016 / 2:40 AM / a year ago

Brazil's interim president declares Olympic Games open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. IOC President Thomas Bach (L) and Brazil's interim President Michel Temer attend the opening ceremony.Issei Kato

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Interim Brazilian President Michel Temer declared the first Olympics in South America open on Friday, kicking off the Rio de Janeiro Games after a more than three-hour opening ceremony.

Some in the crowd met Temer's remarks with jeers, underscoring the deep political divisions as suspended President Dilma Rousseff faces an impeachment trial and the Brazilian economy struggles through a grinding recession.

Reporting by Brad Haynes and Mary Milliken; Editing by Andrew Hay

