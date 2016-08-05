FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pele will not light Olympic cauldron due to muscle pain: spokesman
August 5, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Pele will not light Olympic cauldron due to muscle pain: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian soccer legend Pele poses for picture after receiving an Olympic necklace from President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach at the Pele Museum in Santos, Brazil June 16, 2016.Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele will not light the Olympic cauldron at Friday's opening ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics, a spokesman for the 75-year-old, three-time soccer World Cup winner said.

Pele, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nacimento, is considered by some to be the greatest soccer player of all time, but has been suffering muscle pains and needs a cane to get around after hip surgery.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
