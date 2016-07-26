Brazil minister says Australia Olympic Village incident isolated

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Presidential Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha said on Tuesday the Australian delegation's problems with Olympic Village housing were isolated and that it was normal to have to do some repairs on accommodations.
Speaking to reporters, Rio Organizing Committee President Carlos Nuzman also brushed aside concerns over delayed electric connections and said back-up generators would ensure there were no power problems at South America's first Olympics.
