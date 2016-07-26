Brazil minister says Australia Olympic Village incident isolated

A view of one of the blocks of apartments where Australian athletes competing in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games are supposed to stay in the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2016.

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Presidential Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha said on Tuesday the Australian delegation's problems with Olympic Village housing were isolated and that it was normal to have to do some repairs on accommodations.

Speaking to reporters, Rio Organizing Committee President Carlos Nuzman also brushed aside concerns over delayed electric connections and said back-up generators would ensure there were no power problems at South America's first Olympics.