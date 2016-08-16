FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Rio's reputation on the line as organizers struggle for answers
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 16, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Rio's reputation on the line as organizers struggle for answers

Karolos Grohmann

4 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Men's 200m Round 1 - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Empty seatsDylan Martinez

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - With the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in imminent danger of cementing a reputation as the most trouble-plagued Games in recent history, organizers are struggling to convince the world of their good intentions as problems increase by the day.

Games chief spokesman Mario Andrada, an experienced journalist, has had the unenviable job of delivering bad news to a global media audience on a daily basis with organizers unable to make problems go away.

A fire at the mountain bike venue that damaged signage among other things on Monday was the latest issue to hit the Olympics, already grappling with poor attendances, a lack of cash, chaotic transportation, a worrying shortage of volunteers, crime and a widespread feeling of malaise sweeping across the Olympic parks.

The king of Olympic sports -- athletics -- has been the latest casualty with the stadium consistently showing empty seats, thousands on Monday evening alone.

"We understand it is a big stadium. We understand more seats should be filled," Andrada told reporters as his daily briefing was once more peppered with critical questions about organizers' ability to deliver on promises of full venues.

Andrada has had to answer the same question from day one but has failed to provide a convincing response. Media representatives have even compared him with his Beijing 2008 Olympics counterparts, notorious for their ability to dodge tough questions.

"There are several reasons according to our own research about how the stadiums, especially the track and field stadium, doesn't look as full as it should look," Andrada said.

"Long sessions, no-shows, tickets sold and people don't show up. In some venues, people... leave, especially to get food. This is a matter that has been discussed from day one here," he said.

WORRIED ORGANIZERS

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Women's 5000m Round 1 - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016.Empty seats are pictured during the athletics events.Dylan Martinez

"It worries us but in a constructive manner," he said cryptically with the Games five days from finishing.

The straight-faced Andrada also admitted what was clear from the start of the Games, that volunteers had failed to turn up in large numbers.

"We did have some lower number in volunteers attending in some critical activity. We went very close to 50 percent attendance in some areas.

Slideshow (3 Images)

"We see the main gaps in long hours ...or volunteers having to say no to people... and not ready to cope with that. We have to worry about the second week."

With the Games at risk of leaving a legacy of missed opportunities instead of being remembered as the spectacular first South American Olympics they were supposed to be, Andrada tried to explain what had led to the shortcomings.

"Before the Games we were battling in a complex environment. Political and economic. Low ticket sales tell this tale.

"Communication could be better but that is not the reason to explain why stadiums are looking empty in some sessions," he said.

With five full days of action left few believe Rio organizers can turn these Games around.

"We understand that some athletes are disappointed. We understand that the media is worried," Andrada said.

"We are worried but we are working within the framework of a Games that are privately funded... despite the problems that we're having in stadiums not looking full we are going after this problem trying to solve it."

Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.