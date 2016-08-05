FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil's suspended president 'sad' not to be at Rio opening
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
August 5, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Brazil's suspended president 'sad' not to be at Rio opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff attends a news conference with foreign media in Brasilia, Brazil, June 14, 2016.Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff said on Friday she was "sad" not to be present at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Rousseff, who was suspended from office in May pending her trial by the Senate this month on charges of breaking budget laws, said on her Twitter account she was "sad not to be at the party 'live and in color' but I will be following it, rooting for Brazil".

Rousseff turned down an invitation to the opening ceremony last month, saying she would not play second fiddle to interim President Michel Temer, who will declare the Games officially open.

Temer, her former vice president, took power in mid-May when Rousseff was sent for trial in the Senate. The leftist leader, who has insisted she has done nothing wrong and calls her removal a coup, is expected to be dismissed from office in a final hearing at the end of this month.

Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.