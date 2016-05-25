FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's rowing team fails to qualify men's eight for Rio
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 25, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Australia's rowing team fails to qualify men's eight for Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia will head to the Olympic Games without a men’s eight in the rowing event for the first time in 66 years after their failure to qualify for Rio at the final regatta in Switzerland.

Australia needed a top-two finish in Lucerne but finished fourth behind the United States, Poland and Italy.

The women’s eight also failed to qualify, finishing third behind Romania and Netherlands.

Only Rhys Grant in the men’s single sculls was able to book his berth, meaning Australia will have eight boats and 20 rowers in Rio, compared with the 13 boats and 46 crew, who reaped three silver and two bronze medals, at London.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.