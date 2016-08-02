FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Lakeside living a bonus for NZ rowers: Drysdale
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 2, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

Lakeside living a bonus for NZ rowers: Drysdale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mahe Drysdale of New Zealand celebrates winning gold in the men's rowing Single Sculls final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 3, 2012.Pool

(Reuters) - London 2012 single sculls champion Mahe Drysdale says the short commute for New Zealand's rowers to the Lagoa Stadium will give the country a welcome advantage over other teams at this month's Rio Olympics.

New Zealand won three golds and two bronzes to finish second in the medal table for the discipline behind hosts Britain four years ago and will be hoping to replicate that performance in Brazil.

"We have a day house which is five minutes from the venue, so we only have to do the trip once per day and that's been a real saviour," Drysdale told reporters.

"It's a really nice environment so we have quite an advantage over a lot of countries. Personally in my field (men's single sculls) all my main competitors are staying in the village, so I feel I have an advantage over them."

With Christ the Redeemer looking down from the nearby Corcovado mountain, one half of New Zealand's successful coxless pair, Eric Murray, has described the course at Lagoa Stadium as 'lively'.

"The liveliness of the water is when you've got other crews training around, going back and forwards, their wash makes the boat jiggle along and if you have a wind coming on as well it makes the boat jobble (wobble) along."

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.