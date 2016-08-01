Rowing training canceled as strong winds hit Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Rowing training for Olympic competitors in Rio de Janeiro was canceled on Monday as strong winds swept across the Brazilian city, organizers said.

They said conditions at the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, which will host both rowing and canoe sprint events, made training impossible, and said they would issue more information later in the day.

The Games, the first on South American soil, are due to kick off on Friday, with organizers rushing to complete venues and infrastructure amid troubled preparations, as well as political and economic turmoil in the country.

Weather conditions in Rio have so far not helped them, with the main ramp at the Olympic sailing marina destroyed by high tides and big waves on Saturday.

And on Sunday sandbags were deployed to deal with high waves that pounded television studios along the Copacabana.