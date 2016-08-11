FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Croatian brothers win men's double sculls final
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
August 11, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Croatian brothers win men's double sculls final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Men's Double Sculls Final A - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Martin Sinkovic (CRO) of Croatia and Valent Sinkovic (CRO) of Croatia react after winning gold medals at the finish.Gonzalo Fuentes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic secured a gold medal in the men's double sculls final in the Olympic rowing regatta on Thursday, in a tough duel that saw them battling Lithuania's boat neck-and-neck for much of the race.

After taking an early lead and holding Lithuania's Mindaugas Griskonis and Saulius Ritter to the second-place spot through the 1000-meter mark, Croatia slipped back into second place in the third-quarter.

Lithuanian fans in the stands at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon cheered wildly as the two boats battled for gold through the final half of the race.

Ultimately, Croatia won in a time of 6:50.28, Lithuania claimed silver in 6:51.39 and Norway took bronze.

(This version of the story corrects silver medal winner to Lithuania in paragraph four).

Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery, editing by Susanna Twidale

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.