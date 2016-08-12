Rowing: British men's four win fifth consecutive gold

2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Men's Four Final A - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Alex Gregory (GBR) of Britain, Mohamed Sbihi (GBR) of Britain, George Nash (GBR) of Britain and Constantine Louloudis (GBR) of Britain compete.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Britain's men's four battled stroke-for-stroke with Australia but edged ahead to claim a fifth consecutive gold medal in the event at the Olympic rowing regatta on Friday.

The Australians kept pace with the Britons for most of the race but their pace slipped in the latter stages.

Britain finished in 5 minutes 58.61 seconds, 1.83 ahead.

Australia took silver and Italy finished a distant third with a late surge, delivering South Africa another heartbreaking non-medal finish for the day as they looked poised through much of the race to be a bronze contender.

Alex Gregory, Mohamed Sbihi, George Nash and Constantine Louloudis now join a pantheon of British rowing greats. Men's four crews have taken gold in the 2012, 2008, 2004 and 2000 Olympics, starting back in the era of Steve Redgrave.