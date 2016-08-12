FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
French win gold in men's lightweight double sculls
#RIO 2016
August 12, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

French win gold in men's lightweight double sculls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Gold medalists Pierre Houin (FRA) of France and Jeremie Azou (FRA) of France react after the finish.Carlos Barria

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - France hung on to win the men's lightweight men's double sculls in the Olympics rowing regatta on Friday in a very tight finish that saw Ireland battle it out with Norway's boat for the silver.

Irish brothers Gary and Paul O'Donovan ultimately claimed second just 0.53 seconds behind France, who won in 6:30.70. Norway's Kristoffer Brun and Are Strandli

Team USA, which has never medaled in the event, came heartbreakingly close to making a run for it -- nearly catching the lead at the halfway point, just 0.13 second behind France.

But the American men were denied in the final meters, dipping to a crushing fifth-place finish.

Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
