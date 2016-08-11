FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rowing: Swiss fight off Danes to win lightweight men's four
August 11, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

Rowing: Swiss fight off Danes to win lightweight men's four

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Lightweight Men's Four Final A - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Lucas Tramer (SUI) of Switzerland, Simon Schurch (SUI) of Switzerland, Simon Niepmann (SUI) of Switzerland and Mario Gyr (SUI) of Switzerland celebrate their gold medals.Carlos Barria

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Switzerland fought off Denmark to take gold in the lightweight men's four in the Olympic rowing regatta on Thursday.

The Swiss clocked a time of 6 minutes 20.51 seconds. Denmark took silver 1.46 seconds behind them. France won the bronze.

The Swiss crew of Lucas Tramer, Simon Schuerch, Simon Niepmann and Mario Gyr spent much of the first half of the race neck-and-neck with the Danish boat.

Cheers of “Denmark!” died down as the Danes’ boat failed in the second half of the race to recapture its early lead and Switzerland coasted in on the final section.

Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery; Editing by Alison Williams

