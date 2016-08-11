FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Rowing: Murray, Bond win men's pair gold
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
August 11, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Rowing: Murray, Bond win men's pair gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Men's Pair Final A - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Eric Murray (NZL) of New Zealand and Hamish Bond (NZL) of New Zealand celebrate their gold medal.Murad Sezer

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Heavy favorites Eric Murray and Hamish Bond of New Zealand did not disappoint on Thursday, claiming gold in the men's pair at the Olympic rowing regatta and extending their long-standing unbeaten streak.

Bond and Murray, who took gold in the event at 2012's London Games, had broken away with a commanding lead by the race's midway point, only widening the distance between themselves and the rest of the pack as the race went on.

The real excitement came in the second-place race, with South Africa, Britain and Italy all looking to be contenders for the silver as the pack headed into the home stretch. A vocal South African crowd cheered wildly as their home-country boat clinched second place. Italy took bronze.

The victory reaffirmed Murray and Bond's status as one the greatest rowing partnerships of all time. They have not lost a race since they teamed up in 2009.

Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery, editing by Susanna Twidale

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.