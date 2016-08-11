FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Rowing: Germans take gold in men's quadruple sculls
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
#RIO 2016
August 11, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

Rowing: Germans take gold in men's quadruple sculls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Men's Quadruple Sculls Final A - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Philipp Wende (GER) of Germany, Lauritz Schoof (GER) of Germany, Karl Schulze (GER) of Germany, Hans Gruhne (GER) of Germany celebrate gold medal.Murad Sezer

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Germany took the gold medal in the men's quadruple sculls in the Olympic rowing regatta on Thursday, defending the title they won at London 2012.

Australia took silver and Estonia bronze.

The German crew of Philip Wende, Lauritz Schoof, Karl Schulze and Hans Gruhne led from the start on the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon. They finished in 6 minutes 6.81 seconds, 1.15 seconds ahead of the Australians.

The Australian boat crewed by Karsten Forsterling, Alexander Belonogoff, Cameron Girdlestone, James McCrae lagged until the halfway point when they moved up to challenge the Germans.

(This corrected version of the story fixes Estonia medal in second paragraph)

Reporting by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Alison Williams

