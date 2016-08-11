FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rowing: Poles snatch win over Britain in women's double sculls final
August 11, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Rowing: Poles snatch win over Britain in women's double sculls final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Women's Double Sculls Final A - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Magdalena Fularczyk (POL) of Poland and Natalia Madaj (POL) of Poland react after winning gold.Murad Sezer FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Poland's Magdalena Fularczyk-Kozlowska and Natalia Madaj edged past Britain's Katherine Grainger and Victoria Thornley in the final meters of the race to snatch the gold medal in the women's double sculls at the Olympic rowing regatta on Thursday.

The nail-biter saw the two boats neck-and-neck for much of the race. Britain led Poland by just .64 seconds at the halfway mark and appeared poised to win.

But the gritty Poles never gave up and found an extra burst of power with the finishing line in sight. They clocked 7 minutes 40.10 seconds, 0.95 ahead of Grainger and Thornley.

Grainger had won the gold medal in London in 2012 with Anna Watkins. Grainger's silver on Thursday was her fifth medal in five Olympics.

Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery, editing by Susanna Twidale

