a year ago
Dutch take women's lightweight double sculls
#RIO 2016
August 12, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Dutch take women's lightweight double sculls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Final A - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Ilse Paulis (NED) of Netherlands and Maaike Head (NED) of Netherlands react to winning gold medal.Carlos Barria

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Netherlands duo of Ilse Paulis and Maaike Head claimed gold in the lightweight women's double sculls the Olympics rowing regatta on Friday on a rain swept Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon, the second Dutch medal in rowing at this year's Games.

Canada took silver 1.1 seconds behind the Dutch women and China bronze.

China’s Wenyi Huang and Feihong Pan had made the early running but Canada and South Africa passed them, with the Dutch very much in touch. At the 1500 m, Paulis and Head pulled away clear.

The race was always set to be a highly-competitive one, with no crew dominating the run-up. Up-and-comers Head and Ilse Paulis had qualified at the last chance qualification regatta in May.

Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
