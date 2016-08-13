Rowing: Favourite Brennan of Australia clinches gold

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Favorite Kimberley Brennan of Australia took a commanding lead in the first half of the women's single sculls final of the Olympic rowing regatta on Saturday and did not relent, winning by half a length from the United States' Gevvie Stone.

China’s Jingli Duan claimed bronze while New Zealand's Emma Twigg, billed as Brennan's strongest challenger, came in fourth.

Brennan has dominated the class since taking bronze at the last Olympics. But she nearly sank in rough conditions last Saturday and came in 14th in the heat rankings, only just making the automatic qualifying.