FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Knee injury ends Speight's Rio dream
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 15, 2016 / 3:40 AM / a year ago

Knee injury ends Speight's Rio dream

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's Henry Speight scores their fourth try Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia winger Henry Speight has been ruled out of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics rugby sevens after suffering a serious knee injury, the Australian Rugby Union said on Wednesday.

Fiji-born Speight had just recovered from an eye socket injury he sustained in Super Rugby in late March, only to suffer a grade three medial ligament injury to his right knee in a practice match on Tuesday.

“We’re all gutted for Henry. He made a commitment to the program and has done everything he possibly could to get himself in the frame for Olympic selection,” Australia coach Andy Friend said in a news release.

“Even after the facial injury he received some ten weeks ago, Henry’s commitment didn’t waver but the rugby gods just haven’t been kind to him whatsoever.”

Australia will name their men’s and women’s teams for the inaugural Olympic rugby sevens tournaments on July 14.

The Rio Olympics take place from Aug. 5-21.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.