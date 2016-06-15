FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Knee injury ends Speight's Rio dream
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 15, 2016 / 3:40 AM / a year ago

Knee injury ends Speight's Rio dream

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's Henry Speight scores their fourth try Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia winger Henry Speight has been ruled out of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics rugby sevens after suffering a serious knee injury, the Australian Rugby Union said on Wednesday.

Fiji-born Speight had just recovered from an eye socket injury he sustained in Super Rugby in late March, only to suffer a grade three medial ligament injury to his right knee in a practice match on Tuesday.

“We’re all gutted for Henry. He made a commitment to the program and has done everything he possibly could to get himself in the frame for Olympic selection,” Australia coach Andy Friend said in a news release.

“Even after the facial injury he received some ten weeks ago, Henry’s commitment didn’t waver but the rugby gods just haven’t been kind to him whatsoever.”

Australia will name their men’s and women’s teams for the inaugural Olympic rugby sevens tournaments on July 14.

The Rio Olympics take place from Aug. 5-21.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.