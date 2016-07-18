FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Yamada, Fujita omitted from Japan sevens squad for Rio
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 18, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Yamada, Fujita omitted from Japan sevens squad for Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Yoshikazu Fujita celebrates with a Japanese national flag after beating Hong Kong in the final of the Asia Rugby Sevens qualifier, in Hong Kong, China November 8, 2015.Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - Wingers Akihito Yamada and Yoshikazu Fujita, who both played a part in Japan's stunning rugby World Cup campaign last year, have been omitted dropped from the country's rugby sevens squad for the Rio Olympics, the JRFU said on Sunday.

Yamada had seen limited playing time with the sevens squad under head coach Tomohiro Segawa, and a calf injury sustained late last month interrupted the Sunwolves player's training ahead of the squad selection for the Olympics.

Kenki Fukuoka, who was also part of the 'Brave Blossoms' World Cup squad, was included in the squad, which will be captained by Yusaku Kuwazuru as rugby union returns to the Games for the first time in 92 years in the sport's shorter format.

Japan qualified for the Aug. 5-21 Olympics by winning the Asia Rugby Sevens qualifier last November, and will face New Zealand, Britain and Kenya in Pool C in the 12-team tournament.

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.