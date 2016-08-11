Rugby: Japan success surprises even the players

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Japan's stunning run to the semi-finals of the inaugural Olympic sevens tournament has captivated the host nation of the next Summer Games and surprised even the players, leading try scorer Lomano Lemeki said on Wednesday.

Not content with upsetting sevens powerhouse New Zealand in the pool stage on Tuesday, the 10th-ranked Japanese knocked off world sevens series regulars Kenya and snatched victory over France with a last-gasp try on Wednesday.

Auckland-born Lemeki bounced over to reporters with a huge grin on his face after the quarter-final but was at a loss to explain what was going on.

"Honestly? I thought we’d come here, win a few games, give it a good go. I thought we’d be lucky to make the quarters let alone the semis. So I dunno what’s happened here," he said.

Pressed about what in the approach of the team was making the difference in Rio, the 27-year-old said he thought the lack of expectation was helping.

"We take it as it comes, we're feeling really good," he added.

"We're sort of playing with (the attitude) that if we lose, we lose, if we win, we win. A lot of boys are not playing sevens after this tournament, so just having fun with your mates, I guess."

2016 Rio Olympics - Rugby - Men's Quarterfinals - Japan v France - Deodoro Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Japan celebrates after defeating France. Athit Perawongmetha

Even the prospect of beating the mighty Fijians in the last four on Thursday for the chance to face off against Britain or South Africa for a gold medal was not beyond the Japanese, Lemeki thought.

"The way it's gone so far, I think we're still in with a big chance. Just need a few calls to come our way, maybe a few yellow cards and we could be in for a medal," he said.

"There's no pressure on us, the pressure’s on the big teams, they are the ones supposed to be winning the medals, not us."

Lemeki said the players had been instructed to turn off their phones because they were getting so many messages of support from Japan and their success had also raised their profile in the Athletes Village.

He was not sure he was making many friends back in New Zealand, however, after Japan's role in sending the All Blacks out before the medals rounds.

"Getting to the Olympics in itself is an achievement but to knock out New Zealand along the way is pretty special," he said.

"It feels pretty good, being a Kiwi, (but) probably one of the most hated ones at the moment."