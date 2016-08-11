FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fiji take sevens gold in double Olympic first
#RIO 2016
August 11, 2016

Fiji take sevens gold in double Olympic first

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Rugby - Men's Gold Medal Match - Fiji v Great Britain - Deodoro Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Leone Nakarawa (FIJ) of Fiji celebrates after scoring a try.Alessandro Bianchi

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Fiji were crowned the first men's sevens rugby Olympic champions on Thursday after crushing Britain 43-7 in the final of the inaugural tournament, giving the Pacific island nation its first Games medal.

Britain took silver, while South Africa earlier won the bronze with a similarly lopsided 54-14 victory over Japan at the Deodoro Stadium.

They were the first men's rugby medals awarded at the Olympics since the 1924 Paris Games, where the United States won gold in the 15-aside game.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Jack Stubbs

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
