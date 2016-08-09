FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby: First rugby medal in 92 years goes to Canada with women's bronze
August 8, 2016 / 10:11 PM / in a year

Rugby: First rugby medal in 92 years goes to Canada with women's bronze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Rugby - Women's Bronze Medal Match Canada v Britain - Deodoro Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Kelly Russell (CAN) of Canada (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Canada won the first rugby medal awarded at the Olympics for 92 years with a 33-10 victory over Britain in the inaugural women’s sevens bronze medal match at the Rio de Janeiro Games on Monday.

A day after losing 22-0 to Britain in the pool stage, the third seeds ran riot in the first half with tries from Karen Paquin, Ghislaine Landry, Bianca Farella and Kelly Russell.

Danielle Waterman replied for Britain and speedster Jasmine Joyce cut the deficit further in the second half but they were unable to cope with Canada’s physicality and Landry ran in her second try to seal the victory.

Rugby was last included at the Olympics in Paris in 1924 when the United States beat hosts France in the final of a men’s 15-aside tournament.

Australia and New Zealand will face off for the women’s gold medal later on Monday. The men’s tournament begins at the Deodoro Stadium on Tuesday.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury

