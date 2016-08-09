FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Sonny Bill out of Olympics with Achilles rupture : New Zealand team
#RIO 2016
August 9, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Sonny Bill out of Olympics with Achilles rupture : New Zealand team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rio Olympics - Rugby - Preliminary - Men's Pool C New Zealand v Japan - Deodoro Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Sonny Bill Williams (NZL) of New Zealand reacts after an injury.Phil Noble

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Sonny Bill Williams, the highest profile player in the rugby sevens tournament, was ruled out of the rest of the Olympics after suffering an Achilles injury in New Zealand's opening match on Tuesday.

"New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams has been ruled out of the Olympic Games rugby sevens tournament after being injured in the opening pool game against Japan," said a media statement from New Zealand's Olympic Committee.

"He suffered a partial Achilles rupture of the left Achilles tendon. He has been replaced by Sione Molia who is one of the New Zealand Olympic rugby sevens team's traveling reserves."

Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
