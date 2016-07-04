FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CAS says to rule on 68 Russian athletes' Olympic participation
July 4, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

CAS says to rule on 68 Russian athletes' Olympic participation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Athletes compete during a men's 400m heat of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 18, 2008.Kim Kyung-Hoon

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and 68 Russian athletes have agreed the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will settle a dispute over the athletes' participation in the upcoming Olympic Games, CAS said on Monday.

"The parties have agreed to an expedited procedure which should conclude on 21 July 2016 with the issuance of the final decision," CAS, which is based in Lausanne, Switzerland, said in a statement.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

