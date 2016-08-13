FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says IAAF suspension of long jumper is 'cynical mockery': agencies
August 13, 2016 / 6:59 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Athletics - Russian track and field championship - Women's long jump - Cheboksary, Russia, 21/6/16. Darya Klishina during an attempt.Sergei Karpukhin

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Russian Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov said on Saturday the world athletics governing body was mocking Russia's only track-and-field competitor at the Rio Olympics with a last-minute suspension, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian long jumper Darya Klishina was barred from Games by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) following new evidence implicating her in revelations of state-backed doping in Russia.

"The situation with Darya Klishina appears to be cynical mockery of the Russian sportswoman by the IAAF," news agencies quoted Zhukov as saying.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams

