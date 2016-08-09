Sailing: Xu loses Laser Radial lead after second race disqualification

2016 Rio Olympics - Sailing - Preliminary - Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 1/2 - Marina de Gloria - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Xu Lijia (CHN) of China competes during the second race.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Defending Olympic champion Xu Lijia of China lost top spot in the Laser Radial class standings on Monday after she was disqualified from the second of two races following a right-of-way protest by U.S. sailor Paige Railey.

Boats on "starboard tack", those with the wind coming over the right side when facing forward toward the bow, have right-of-way over boats on port tack, or those with wind coming over the left side.

"I got into a problem on the last upwind leg and didn't cross properly, I thought I could make it but didn't," Xu told Reuters after the race.

She said she took her penalty turns for interfering with the rival's right of way, but still lost the protest.

As a result of Xu's disqualification from the second race, Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands moved into first place with 10 points after two of 10 fleet races and Dane Anne-Marie Rindom moved into second with 13 points.

2016 Rio Olympics - Sailing - Preliminary - Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 1/2 - Marina de Gloria - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Alison Young (GBR) of United Kingdom, Xu Lijia (CHN) of China and Marit Bouwmeester (NED) of Netherlands compete during the first race. Benoit Tessier

Ireland's Annalise Murphy stands in third with 14 points.

Sailors receive the same number of points as their finish position except in the medal race, where finish positions are doubled. The sailor or boat with the lowest points total after multiple races wins the regatta.

Railey moved to sixth from seventh while Xu dropped from first to 23. The top 10 finishers in fleet racing move on to the medal race. Each sailor will be able to deduct their worst finish out of the fleet races for their total for the medal round.

With the disqualification, Xu received 38 points, one more than the total number of boats qualified for the regatta. She would have received four points for her fourth-place finish had her protest been upheld.

Xu finished third in the first race.