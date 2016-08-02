FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Lewis happy to be at Games after near-death experience
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 2, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Lewis happy to be at Games after near-death experience

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago's Andrew Lewis says participating at this month's Olympics was the farthest thing from his mind after a freak accident left him fighting for his life in Rio de Janeiro last December.

The 26-year-old laser sailor was crushed by the top section of a wall after it fell on him as he was trying to retrieve his keys. He was left with two broken ribs, a broken tibia and fibula in his left leg, a punctured lung and nine fractured bones in his face.

"At that point you don't really think about the Olympics any more, you think about survival you know," Lewis said.

"Life is a very precious thing for me and I don't want it to be taken away, so the basic things like walking again, eating again, breathing again on my own were the priority.

"Being in the hospital was a blur for me. My dad arrived on the second day and one of the first things I told him was, 'Don't worry Dad, we'll be on the start line'. I don't give up very easily. After a few weeks of the worst pain I've ever felt, I realized I could get past the pain."

After a week in hospital his lung was functioning well enough for him to have surgery on his facial injuries, and he also required an operation to insert a metal pin extending from his left knee to his ankle.

"I told my team of doctors and physiotherapists I would walk one month from the accident, and I would run in two months," he said. "And once I could walk and run, I could sail. Anyone who told me 'no', I pretty much removed them from the team.

"The main doctor looking after me said, 'If it hurts you stop, if it doesn't hurt you continue', and I use this concept to this day."

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.